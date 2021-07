SOUTHINGTON — A Southington man got away from police after a nearly three-hour search that began when they tried to arrest him on Monday for violating a protective order. Police were doing surveillance and had attempted to serve a warrant on a man they identified as Jordan Williams, 25, near his home at 145 Gwen Road at about 12:15 p.m. When he saw officers, Williams drove off. He shortly thereafter abandoned the car on South End and Meriden-Waterbury roads, police said in a statement.