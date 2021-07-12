Cancel
Canada's Bianca Andreescu not going to Tokyo Olympics

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 16 days ago

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu will not represent Canada at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The 21-year-old Andreescu, ranked No. 5 in the world, made the announcement Monday on Instagram. "I would like to inform you that I have made the very difficult decision to not play in the Tokyo...

