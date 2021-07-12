Cancel
Long Beach, CA

Man shot to death at Long Beach apartment complex, police say

By Crystal Niebla
Long Beach Post
Long Beach police say they’re looking for a gunman who followed his victim into an apartment complex near the city’s Washington neighborhood and opened fire Sunday, leaving the 37-year-old with fatal wounds.

After getting a call about the gunshots just after 9 a.m., officers found the wounded man, identified as Bernardo Solorio, in the 300 block of East 17th Street, which is near Long Beach Boulevard, police said.

Authorities rushed Solorio by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. Later that evening, at around 7 p.m., police were notified that Solorio died from his injuries, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police say the shooter, identified only as a male suspect, fled on foot after the crime.

While police have yet to identify the motive, they are investigating the incident as gang-related. The LBPD defines gang-related crimes as any crime committed “for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with any criminal street gang.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Det. Eric Thai or Det. Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org .

