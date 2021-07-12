Police searching for suspected catalytic converter thief

Bakersfield Police Are asking for the community’s help in identifying the following suspect involved in the theft of a catalytic converter.

The suspect stole a catalytic converter from a car parked in the 2000 block of Oak Street on June 11th.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid 20's. He stands between 5’10" and 6' and weighs approximately 240 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, and light blue shorts with a white stripe on the sides.

He was also seen in a 2007 Grey Cadillac with California license plate 6CLV534.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111 or Senior Officer Malhi at (661) 326-3947.