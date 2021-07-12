Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Police searching for suspected catalytic converter thief

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
Bakersfield Police Are asking for the community’s help in identifying the following suspect involved in the theft of a catalytic converter.

The suspect stole a catalytic converter from a car parked in the 2000 block of Oak Street on June 11th.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid 20's. He stands between 5’10" and 6' and weighs approximately 240 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, and light blue shorts with a white stripe on the sides.

He was also seen in a 2007 Grey Cadillac with California license plate 6CLV534.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111 or Senior Officer Malhi at (661) 326-3947.

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

