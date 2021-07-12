Bayou Pigeon man accused of setting fire to house with wife and children inside

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies have arrested a Bayou Pigeon man for setting fire to a house while his wife and children were inside.

36-year-old Danny Landry, Jr., was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on July 10 on one count of Aggravated Arson.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says that in the morning hours of July 10, SFM deputies were requested by the Bayou Sorrel Fire Department and Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office to assist with determining the origin and cause of a residential fire located in the 64000 block of L & L Road in Bayou Pigeon.

After an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire began on a mattress and was confined to the bedroom the mattress was located in. Deputies confirmed the fire was intentionally set.

Investigators say they learned Landry, Jr. lived in the home with his wife and two teenage sons. Witness statements indicated that Landry set the fire after an argument with his wife. One of Landry’s sons reported Landry saying he set the house on fire because, “If I can’t live here, no one can.” Landry’s other son reported putting the fire out with a fire extinguisher. No one was injured in the fire.

Deputies say that before setting the fire, Landry allegedly shared his intentions to set the fire with the staff of a nearby convenience store. He also returned to this same store after setting the fire to share that he had executed his plan and was taking off in his boat to the family’s camp in Morgan City.

Deputies obtained a warrant for Landry’s arrest and later took him into custody upon his return to a nearby boat launch. SFM says that in an interview with deputies, Landry allegedly admitted to setting the fire.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel