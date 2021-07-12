Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Cedric The Entertainer To Host The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards

By Ryan Shepard
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 16 days ago
“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric The Entertainer said.

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com
