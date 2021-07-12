Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Stephen A. Smith Brutally Fumbles and Mocks Nigerian Basketball Player’s Name: ‘However The Hell You Pronounce’ It

By Brandon Contes
mediaite.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA Basketball opening its Olympic summer by losing to Nigeria was a stunning defeat. But it doesn’t excuse the mockery ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made of Nigeria’s national team. “There’s no excuse to lose to Nigeria,” Smith said Monday on First Take. “[To lose to] some dude Gabe Nnamdi, who...

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Agada
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Stephen A Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Nigerian#Usa Basketball#Espn#The Miami Heat#Nba#African#First Take For Smith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
World
News Break
Twitter
News Break
MLB
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNew York Post

Maria Taylor, ESPN facing possible divorce over ‘Stephen A. Smith money’

At one point in negotiations with NBA Finals host and College Football national championship sideline reporter Maria Taylor, ESPN offered her a raise from her current salary of nearly $1 million per year that would eventually reach almost $5 million, according to sources. Taylor turned it down. Taylor, sources said,...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Stephen A. Smith destroys Scottie Pippen for calling Phil Jackson a racist

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith directed some severe criticism at Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen for the latter’s declaration that Phil Jackson is a racist. Smith’s remarks came after Pippen stated that Jackson, when he was Chicago Bulls head coach, chose Toni Kukoc, who’s white, to take the final shot of a playoff game instead of Pippen.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith's Salary Revealed

Stephen A. Smith is easily the most recognizable face in sports media as he is featured on pretty well every single ESPN broadcast. The man has his very own show on Disney Plus, he is the main host of First Take, and he even has his own Sportscenter that is featured before NBA broadcasts. Needless to say, ESPN is giving Smith a lot to do and he seems more than happy to take on all of the responsibilities that come with being the face of the network.
Los Angeles, CAPrimetimer

Stephen A. Smith accused of racism and xenophobia for saying Shohei Ohtani can't be the face of baseball when he needs a translator

The Japanese-born Los Angeles Angels baseball player Ohtani has become a major star this season, leading Major League Baseball in home runs while also excelling as a pitcher. But because Ohtani speaks through a translator, Smith said he couldn't see Ohtani as the face of baseball. “I don’t think it helps that the number one face, is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying, in THIS COUNTRY,” he said Monday morning on ESPN's First Take. After considerable backlash, including from his ESPN colleague Mina Kimes, Smith tweeted a video saying that "people are misinterpreting what I’m saying. I’m not talking about the state of the game. I’m talking about the marketability and the promotion of the sport.” But as pointed out on Twitter, Ohtani is already considered one of MLB's most marketable stars. UPDATE: Stephen A. Smith has now apologized, saying "I screwed up": Noting the uptick in violence against Asian Americans, Smith wrote: "As an African-American, keenly aware of the damage stereotyping has done to many in this community, it should’ve elevated my sensitivities even more,” Smith wrote in part. “Based on my words, I failed in that regard and it’s on me, and me alone.” Smith also wrote "I never intended to offend ANY COMMUNITY, particularly the Asian Community -- and especially SHOHEI Ohtani, himself."
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For U.S. Basketball Team

Stephen A. Smith is among those who have taken to social media to react to the United States men’s basketball team’s shocking loss on Sunday. Team USA, led by Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, suffered a loss in its opening game of the Summer Olympics on Sunday morning. The Americans were upset by France, 83-76, in the opening contest of the group stage.
MLBNY Daily News

This is who Stephen A. Smith is

In the latest episode of Stephen A. Smith allowing his mouth to run faster than his brain, it’s surprising the Bristol Faculty didn’t send him to Denver Tuesday night to apologize directly to Shohei Ohtani prior to MLB’s All-Star Game. That particular edition of “SportsCenter” would have attracted big-time eyeballs....
MLBclesportstalk.com

Analysis: Stephen A. Smith & Ohtani

I’ve never been a fan of Stephen A. Smith. After his most recent comments about Shohei Ohtani, I thought they didn’t improve his standing amongst his haters. “The fact that you got a foreign player that doesn’t speak English, believe it or not, I think contributes to harming the game to some degree, when that’s your box office appeal,” Smith said during the July 10 episode of First Take.
NBAWISN

'Welcome to our terrible city!': ESPN's Stephen A. Smith responds to Bucks fans

MILWAUKEE — Lifelong Bucks fan Jay Matthes had the rare opportunity to welcome ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to Fiserv Forum Sunday night. "Welcome to our terrible city Stephen A.," Matthes said as Smith walked into the Milwaukee Bucks' arena. The comments come after ESPN's "First Take" panelists trashed Milwaukee, calling...
MLBPosted by
People

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Apologizes for Comments on MLB Star Shohei Ohtani: 'I Screwed Up'

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith is apologizing after his on-air criticism of Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohtani. On Monday, during a segment on the network's talk show First Take, Smith, 53, claimed Ohtani, 27, can't be the face of baseball because he uses an interpreter. The Japanese-born MLB star has often been compared to legend Babe Ruth due to his success as a pitcher and hitter on the field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy