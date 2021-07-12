Traveling with COVID-19 Unvaccinated Kids-An Expert Shares Tips

Many say travel broadens the mind. Exploring new places has had the consistent effect of changing our perspective. From the feelings you have when you look to see the massive, seemingly endless ocean while at the beach, or the awe inspiring outlook on the world from a mountain top, travel brings to our lives a different sense of perspective. Amanda Nelson is the CEO and content creator behind Exploring Amanda, a travel brand that focuses on the unbelievable places you can travel to along with the mental and physical well-being benefits of travel. Throughout Amanda’s life, she found travel had a major impact, clearing her mind through difficult times, bringing a sense of wonder to her life, and improving her mental health are just a few of the ways travel can change your perspective on life. Amanda Nelson has a strong belief that the values derived from traveling can have a profound impact on your life, and how you are able to overcome challenges, improve your mental health, and work to empower yourself.