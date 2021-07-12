Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

CDC confirms ‘rare’ link between Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 100 cases of auto-immune disease Guillain-Barré syndrome

By Alice Peacock
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYEEI_0auliyj400

THE CDC is confirming a “rare” link between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 100 cases of auto-immune disease Guillain-Barré syndrome.

The shot has recently been linked to the serious, but very rare, side effect - which is a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lB6cO_0auliyj400
The rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been plagued by problems

Around 100 preliminary reports of the condition have been detected, after the administration of 12.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Monday.

According to Washington Post reports, the cases have largely been reported about two weeks after vaccination, and mostly in men, many aged 50 and older.

The warning on the single-dose vaccine comes as the latest blow to the vaccine, which has been widely anticipated for its ease of use but has been plagued by problems.

The vaccine faced massive recalls in April 2021 after six women in the US developed a rare blood-clotting disorder.

And last month, 60million doses of Johnson & Johnson were discarded, as per demands from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

People familiar with the situation told The New York Times that the shots were thrown out due to potential contamination.

Available data does not not show a pattern suggesting a similar increased risk Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines - of which more than 321 million doses have been administered in the United States.

Symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome

Guillain-Barré (pronounced ghee-yan bar-ray) syndrome is a very rare and serious condition that affects the nerves.

Most people do make a full recovery but it can be fatal and it can leave people with long-term problems.

Symptoms start in your feet and hands, before spreading to your arms and legs.

It occurs when the immune system attacks healthy nerve cells. In about two-thirds of cases, it follows a viral or bacterial infection.

The most common infection linked to the syndrome is the bacteria Campylobacter jejuni.

It infects the gastrointestinal tract and commonly causes diarrhoea.

Other initial signs include:

You can die from Guillain-Barré syndrome if it causes blood clots or severe breathing difficulties. One in 20 cases is fatal.

Cases of Guillain-Barré are expected to be discussed as part of an upcoming meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the organisation has said.

While the cause of the syndrome is unknown, it frequently follows infection with a virus, including influenza or bacteria.

Each year in the United States, an estimated 3,000 to 6,000 develop the illness, according to CDC data.

While most sufferers fully recover from the illness, some have permanent nerve damage, according to the CDC.

Officials are expected to emphasize that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still thought to be safe, and that its benefits clearly outweigh the potential risks - according to those familiar with the situation.

While reports of Guillain-Barré were rare, the CDC said evidence does “likely indicate a small possible risk of this side effect following” the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Reports of the syndrome were made to an early-warning safety system run by CDC and FDA, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, which collects information about possible side effects or health problems after vaccination.

There have been incidents where people have suffered a serious reaction to their Covid jab, but this has been a very small percentage of those vaccinated.

Reacting badly to any vaccination is very rare, with any side effects usually minimal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQy4l_0auliyj400
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has caused quite some controversy since its rollout to treat coronavirus

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
232K+
Followers
25K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Disease#Cdc#Washington Post#The New York Times#Pfizer Biontech#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
FDA
News Break
Vaccines
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Dusty Hill’s wife Charleen McCrory?

DUSTY Hill was known for his role in the rock group ZZ Top. Hill passed away in his home in Houston on July 27, 2021, the legendary band announced on social media. McCrory and Hill were dating for more than 10 years when the couple tied the knot on March 23, 2002, in Houston, Texas.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

‘I feel like I’m half vaccinated’: Some Illinois residents who got Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are seeking booster shots as delta variant spreads, despite CDC guidance

Earlier this year, Erkin Peksoz wanted a COVID-19 vaccine so badly that he drove 640 miles roundtrip from Chicago to Quincy to get a Johnson & Johnson shot. Peksoz was happy with that decision — until recently, when the more contagious delta variant of the virus emerged. Now, he’d like to get a shot of a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, in hopes of increasing his protection. “Until delta, I was not ...
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning for All Americans

The coronavirus refuses to go away this summer, as a new Delta variant proves more aggressive, and more transmissible, than any respiratory virus in recent memory. Worryingly, only half the country has been vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to explain how to keep yourself safe given the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for his five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalshealio.com

CDC advisory group says benefits of Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweigh risks

A CDC advisory committee said that it strongly supports the continued use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, despite its potential link to Guillain-Barré syndrome. Last week, the FDA reported that the risk for developing Guillain -Barré syndrome (GBS) after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “very low,” usually occurring within 6 weeks.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Physicians Offer Expanded Warning About Guillain-Barré After COVID Jab

TUCSON, Ariz., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning about a three-to five-fold increase in Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) in persons who have received the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson or J&J) COVID-19 vaccine. A causal relationship has not been proved, and a similar signal has not been noted with the mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) products.
Pharmaceuticalsoutbreaknewstoday.com

Shingles vaccine, Shingrix, gets FDA approval for prevention in immunocompromised adults

GlaxoSmithKline today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Shingrix (Zoster Vaccine Recombinant, Adjuvanted) for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster) in adults aged 18 years and older who are or who will be at increased risk of shingles due to immunodeficiency or immunosuppression caused by known disease or therapy. Immunocompromised individuals are at greater risk of shingles and associated complications than immunocompetent individuals.
Pharmaceuticalsfoxwilmington.com

J&J COVID-19 vaccine benefits ‘far outweigh’ risks, CDC panel says after reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome

An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines “far outweigh” potential risks amid an ongoing review of reports of a rare nerve disorder in a small fraction of J&J jab recipients. However, given the possible link, a new update will advise patients with a history of Guillain-Barré syndrome to seek mRNA vaccines.
Public HealthCNBC

U.S. surgeon general says Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine may protect people against delta variant

Dr. Vivek Murthy pointed to data that showed the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is highly effective against hospitalization from the more contagious variant. "We have reasons to be hopeful, because the J&J vaccine has proven to be quite effective against preventing hospitalizations and deaths, with all the variants that we've seen to date," Murthy told "The News with Shepard Smith."
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

Patient Case Strongly Suggests Link Between Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine and Bell’s Palsy

The patient experienced facial palsy after each dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The case of a patient who experienced two facial palsies – one after the first and another after the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine – strongly suggests that Bell’s palsy (facial nerve palsy of unknown cause) is linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, doctors write in the journal BMJ Case Reports.
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

Updated Recommendations From the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for Use of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 Vaccine After Reports of Thrombosis With Thrombocytopenia Syndrome Among Vaccine Recipients

Jessica R. MacNeil, MPH; John R. Su, MD, PhD; Karen R. Broder, MD; Alice Y. Guh, MD; Julia W. Gargano, PhD; Megan Wallace, DrPH; Stephen C. Hadler, MD; Heather M. Scobie, PhD; Amy E. Blain, MPH; Danielle Moulia, MPH; Matthew F. Daley, MD; Veronica V. McNally, JD; José R. Romero, MD; H. Keipp Talbot, MD; Grace M. Lee, MD; Beth P. Bell, MD; Sara E. Oliver, MD.
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Worth Risk, CDC Says

Taking the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which has come under scrutiny for possible links to heart and neurological conditions, is worth any potential risks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Dr. Hannah Rosenbaum, a CDC researcher, told the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Thursday that the...
Public Healthpulmonologyadvisor.com

Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Fact Sheet Updated With Guillain-Barre Syndrome Warning

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated the fact sheet for the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine to include information related to the potential increased risk of developing Guillain-Barré syndrome. Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system damages nerve cells causing muscle weakness and sometimes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy