Mario Golf: Super Rush review — What now?

Sometimes a game isn’t for me. But with Mario Golf: Super Rush, it feels like I am not meant for this game. What I mean by that is the game is probably ideal for a certain audience. More than 15 million people bought Super Mario Party to play with their family and friends. And I think those Switch owners will enjoy the new Mario sports game in much the same way they play other party games. But this golf experience falls apart slightly if you come into it as a solo player, and that’s what I was looking for.