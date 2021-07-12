Mexican American Studies Online Summer Seminar scheduled July 23-24
It’s back but different! Del Mar College’s (DMC) 7th Annual Mexican American Studies (MAS) Summer Seminar has returned with the College offering the much-anticipated event virtually this year. Even though programming is online as a video presentation, the summer seminar is like a two-day immersion course to familiarize participants with the rich history and culture that Del Mar’s MAS associate’s degree program covers over several semesters.vikingnews.delmar.edu
Comments / 0