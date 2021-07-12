Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

Mexican American Studies Online Summer Seminar scheduled July 23-24

delmar.edu
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s back but different! Del Mar College’s (DMC) 7th Annual Mexican American Studies (MAS) Summer Seminar has returned with the College offering the much-anticipated event virtually this year. Even though programming is online as a video presentation, the summer seminar is like a two-day immersion course to familiarize participants with the rich history and culture that Del Mar’s MAS associate’s degree program covers over several semesters.

vikingnews.delmar.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edu#Mexican American Studies#Del Mar College#The Mike M Anzald A Jr#English#Philosophy Department#Chicano#Folklorico#Dma#Dmc Kinesiology#Mas Summer Seminar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Infrastructure deal: Senate suddenly acts to take up bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has voted to begin work on a nearly $1 trillion national infrastructure plan, acting with sudden speed after weeks of fits and starts once the White House and a bipartisan group of senators agreed on major provisions of the package that’s key to President Joe Biden’s agenda.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
Swimming & SurfingABC News

It's a keeper: Caeleb Dressel wins Olympic gold on his own

TOKYO -- Caeleb Dressel tossed his gold medal from a winning relay at the Tokyo Olympics to a teammate in the stands. He’s keeping his second one. Dressel edged defending champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia in a thrilling finish to win the 100-meter freestyle on Thursday and earn his first individual Olympic gold.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

CDC yet to release COVID data behind mask reversal

More than a day after issuing new guidance that vaccinated people should wear masks indoors – recommendations that are likely to affect millions of Americans in the form of private and public mask mandates – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to release the data behind its decision.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy