Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tarrant County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Tarrant by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 08:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tarrant The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Central Tarrant County in north central Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 426 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding across parts of North Fort Worth and Haltom City. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Worth, Haltom City, Hurst, Watauga, Richland Hills and North Richland Hills.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Richland Hills, TX
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Hurst, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Watauga, TX
City
Haltom City, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Central Texas#Flood Advisory#08 20 00#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support. "The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Google mandates vaccines for all employees returning to offices

Google said Wednesday it is requiring all employees returning to offices to get vaccinated, the first major tech company to make such an announcement. "Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo, adding that "getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

Comments / 0

Community Policy