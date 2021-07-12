Flood Advisory issued for Tarrant by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 08:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tarrant The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Central Tarrant County in north central Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 426 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding across parts of North Fort Worth and Haltom City. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Worth, Haltom City, Hurst, Watauga, Richland Hills and North Richland Hills.alerts.weather.gov
