July USDA WASDE: Wheat Takes Leadership Following Bullish Report

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures fell on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive session, as traders took profits after prices had risen early in the session, traders said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 2.5 cents at $6.74-1/2 per bushel. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat was up 3 cents higher at $6.42 per bushel. MGEX September spring wheat ended 0.5 cent lower at $8.78-1/4. * Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Tuesday it had cut its forecast for Russia's 2021/22 wheat exports by 1.3 million tonnes to 37.1 million tonnes. * Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started on July 1 had reached 624,574 tonnes by July 25, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. That was down from 1.24 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21. * The U.S. Agriculture Department's (USDA) weekly condition ratings showed on Monday that spring wheat was rated 9% good-to-excellent, 2 percentage points lower than a week earlier and 1 percentage point below the average of analysts' forecasts. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)
