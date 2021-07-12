The Best Sunglasses for Kids of All Ages!

There’s a difference between the slides you’ve got in your closet now, and the slides you should be wearing. The best slides for men blend style with plenty of laidback, easygoing appeal, all the better to step into on hot summer days as you head to the pool or the beach. There are men’s sandals for every taste and every budget, and this is great news: You don’t want to have to resort to wearing your sneakers to the pool, after all. Our favorite picks have the potential to replace just about every other pair of sandals in your rotation. There’s never been a better time to get outside.