Lancaster County, PA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lancaster by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lancaster FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LANCASTER COUNTY At 525 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has diminished over the the warned area. Over 4 inches of rain have fallen to the southwest of Quarryville. Expect excessive runoff and ponding of water to continue over this area through 600 PM. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Quarryville, Wakefield, Kirkwood, Little Britain and Buck. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

