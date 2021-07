FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Catchers are a problem for many fantasy managers, and this season is no exception. According to Baseball Monster, Salvador Perez is the only catcher who has produced positive overall value based on his contribution in all five categories this season. Lest you think this is a new problem, consider this. The last time that more than two catchers posted positive overall value in a single season, the players who managed the feat were Mike Napoli, Yadier Molina, Wilin Rosario, and Victor Martinez. So yeah, catchers are problematic and they have been for quite a while. Yet we keep playing in leagues that require two catchers in each team’s starting lineup. SERENITY NOW!!!