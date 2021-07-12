Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Which Wyoming players are taking advantage of new NIL rules?

By Cody Tucker
Posted by 
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LARAMIE -- July 1 marked the first day NCAA athletes could profit off their names, images and likeness. By now I'm sure you know about Fresno State's Cavinder twins. Not only are those two -- Hanna and Haley -- really good at basketball, they have also been entertaining mass audiences on their social media accounts for years. Boost Mobile took notice. The Cavinder twins are the two newest spokeswomen for the wireless carrier.

y95country.com

Comments / 0

106.3 Cowboy Country

106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming College Sports
Local
Wyoming Basketball
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Football
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Chambers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Boost Mobile#New Ventures#American Football#Nil#Fresno State#Llr#Di#Uw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
College Football
Related
Laramie, WYPosted by
106.3 Cowboy Country

UW’s Top 50 football players: No. 12

LARAMIE -- During this summer series we are going to countdown the Top 50 football players in Wyoming history, presented by Premier Bone & Joint Centers, Worthy of Wyoming. The rules are simple: What was the player's impact while in Laramie? That means NFL stats, draft status or any other accolade earned outside of UW is irrelevant when it comes to this list.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne Post Six Reaches Another Title Game

Cheyenne blew out Laramie 16-0 on Wednesday to advance to the championship game on Friday at the ‘AA’ state baseball tournament in Laramie. The Sixers also set a new program record for victories in a single season with 66. Cheyenne (66-17-1) broke open a scoreless game with seven runs in...
Wyoming StatePosted by
106.3 Cowboy Country

Wyoming’s Best Chicken Wings Are in Laramie AND Cheyenne

Something that may have gone overlooked in the hoopla of Cheyenne Frontier Days and the various great foods that it brings us, is the fact that today (July 29th) is National Chicken Wing Day. While you may your own preference of where to spoil yourself with chicken wings, one particular joint that constantly hits up both Laramie and Cheyenne has been crowned with having the best chicken wings in Wyoming.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Results From Third Performance

Cheyenne Frontier Days unofficial results from Monday, July 26:. "Payoff subject to change." Bareback Riding: 1, Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Rylee’s Rasin Cane, $2,4484. 2, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 86, $1,836. 3, Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah, 83, $1,224. 4, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 80, $612.

Comments / 0

Community Policy