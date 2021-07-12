Cancel
Kittitas County, WA

Ellensburg: Boil Water issued for Millpond by Kittitas County health officials

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLENSBURG, Wash. — Public health officials in Kittitas County have issued an indefinite Boil Water Order for Millpond in Ellensburg, county officials announced on Monday. According to a release by the Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD), the boil water order will remain in effect until they say otherwise. During a boil water order, citizens are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before allowing it to cool for use. Doing so will help disinfect the water and ensure that it is safe for use in all scenarios.

