Rochester, MN

After three arrests, Rochester man enters one guilty plea

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with 13 crimes in three different cases has entered one guilty plea. Athai Lee Muon, 22 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to domestic assault for an incident on January 2, 2020, and was sentenced Monday in Olmsted County District Court to one year of supervised probation and either a $300 fine or 30 hours of community work service. Charges of false imprisonment, two counts of fifth-degree controlled substance crime, and misdemeanor domestic assault have been dismissed.

