Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

2021 Alexander D. Langmuir Lecture by Former CDC Director William Foege

Marshall News Messenger
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the EIS 70th Anniversary virtual webinar, Former CDC Director William H. Foege, MD, MPH chronicled the history and function of the EIS program while speaking about his work as an EIS officer in Colorado from 1962-1964. Dr. Foege also discussed his experiences as chief of the Smallpox Eradication Program in the 1960's in West and Central Africa, underscoring the importance of the EIS program and how EIS officers were instrumental in successfully eradicating an infectious disease for the first time in human history. He also highlighted EIS program's invaluable role in response efforts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the crucial need for preparedness against future pandemics. For more information about the EIS program, visit www.cdc.gov/EIS.

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Human History#Central Africa#Cdc#Mph#Eis
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Foege
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
Michigan StateArs Technica

Over half the deer in Michigan seem to have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2

On Wednesday, the US Department of Agriculture released some rather disturbing news: a survey of wild deer populations has found that large numbers of the animals seem to have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The finding indicates that there's a very large population of wild animals in North America that could serve as a reservoir for the virus, even if we were to get its circulation within the human population under control.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott’s New Executive Order Limits Local Leaders’ Response To COVID-19 In Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new executive order Thursday, July 29, related to COVID-19. He said the reason was to bring “clarity and uniformity” to the state’s COVID-19 response. The new order bans any local government in the state from requiring residents to get vaccinated. It also allows any business to continue operating at full capacity, no matter the virus’ rate of spread or how many people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Gov. Abbott released the following statement: “Today’s executive order will provide clarity and uniformity in the Lone Star State’s continued fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “The new Executive Order...
Public Healthsouthernillinoisnow.com

Delta variant now makes up 83% of cases, CDC director says

(NEW YORK) — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky told lawmakers Tuesday the delta variant now makes up 83% of cases, up from 50% at the beginning of this month. “CDC has released estimates of variants across the country and predicted the delta variant now represents 83%...
Politicsamericanbar.org

The Honorable William D. Missouri Civility Award

Hon. William D. Missouri worked tirelessly throughout his career to promote civility and professionalism throughout the bar, the bench and the community, across all racial, ethnic and gender groups. He advocated for fairness and respect for all individuals. The award is presented to a person who exhibits exceptional qualities of civility, courtesy and professionalism in their legal or judicial careers towards not only colleagues and litigants, but the public at large. The award may also be presented to a person or organization who promotes civility and professionalism in the legal profession.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Kirby Corp. (KEX) Appoints Shawn D. Williams as new Board Director

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kirby Corporation ("Kirby") (NYSE: KEX) today announced the appointment of Shawn D. Williams as a new independent member of the Kirby Board of Directors effective July 27, 2021. Mr. Williams has an extensive background in the chemicals industry with professional and board experience, and Kirby is pleased to welcome him to its Board of Directors.
AgricultureUSDA.gov (press release)

Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Intent to Nominate Chavonda Jacobs-Young, Ph.D. to Serve Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2021 — “Dr. Jacobs-Young has a deep understanding of USDA’s commitment to science, research and education and of the importance of advancing scientific knowledge to best serve the American people. For many years, she has served as an influential leader in agricultural science and research with notable experience working across the Department and across federal government. Since 2014, Dr. Jacobs-Young has served as Administrator of the Agricultural Research Service (ARS), USDA’s chief scientific in-house research agency. Previously, she was the ARS Associate Administrator for National Programs, where she led the Office of National Programs and the Office of International Research Programs. Her leadership experience in this area and expertise on agricultural scientific activities make her uniquely qualified to serve in this new role at USDA. Dr. Jacobs-Young holds an M.S. and Ph.D. in Wood and Paper Science and a B.S. in Pulp and Paper Science and Technology from North Carolina State University. She is also a graduate of American University's Executive Leadership in Public Policy Implementation Program. Dr. Jacobs-Young will continue to be a valuable member of our leadership team in this role and help continue to push forward our commitment to create a safe, sustainable, competitive U.S. food and fiber system, and build strong communities through integrated research, analysis, and education.”
Wildliferichmond.edu

UR Biology Professor Jonathan Richardson Receives Grant for Research on Zoonotic Disease Risk in Richmond Rat Population

UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND — Jonathan Richardson, assistant professor of biology at the University of Richmond, has been awarded $100K from the Thomas F. and Kate Miller Jeffress Memorial Trust for his research on rodents and zoonotic disease risk in Richmond, Virginia. Jeffress Trust grants support research in chemical, medical, or other scientific fields.

Comments / 0

Community Policy