2021 Alexander D. Langmuir Lecture by Former CDC Director William Foege

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2021 — “Dr. Jacobs-Young has a deep understanding of USDA’s commitment to science, research and education and of the importance of advancing scientific knowledge to best serve the American people. For many years, she has served as an influential leader in agricultural science and research with notable experience working across the Department and across federal government. Since 2014, Dr. Jacobs-Young has served as Administrator of the Agricultural Research Service (ARS), USDA’s chief scientific in-house research agency. Previously, she was the ARS Associate Administrator for National Programs, where she led the Office of National Programs and the Office of International Research Programs. Her leadership experience in this area and expertise on agricultural scientific activities make her uniquely qualified to serve in this new role at USDA. Dr. Jacobs-Young holds an M.S. and Ph.D. in Wood and Paper Science and a B.S. in Pulp and Paper Science and Technology from North Carolina State University. She is also a graduate of American University's Executive Leadership in Public Policy Implementation Program. Dr. Jacobs-Young will continue to be a valuable member of our leadership team in this role and help continue to push forward our commitment to create a safe, sustainable, competitive U.S. food and fiber system, and build strong communities through integrated research, analysis, and education.”