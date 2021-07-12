Cancel
Animals

Beekeeping class gets students buzzing

By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com
Cecil Daily
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIR HILL — The next time Bradford Luff teaches his beginning beekeeper class for Cecil Land Trust he's going to let his students in on a few secrets in advance. "Don't wear black. The only natural enemy of the honeybee is the bear," Luff, vice president of the Susquehanna Beekeepers Association, said to his five students Saturday morning.

Benjamin
#Honey Bees#Beekeepers#Beekeeping#Fair Hill#Cecil Land Trust#Rising Sun#Clt#Benjamin S Market
