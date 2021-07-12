Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Feel Rain Fall In VR With Full-Body TESLASUIT

By Bobby Carlton
vrscout.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomnium Space and TESLASUIT partner to bring full-body haptics to social VR with the Somnium X TESLASUIT DK1. Ever since Ernest Cline’s book Ready Player One was released and then followed up by Speilberg’s movie version, VR enthusiasts have been seeking a metaverse experience where they can feel the virtual world around them, whether it be a hug from a friend, a playful punch in the arm, or even laser blast to the chest. Thanks to recent developments in haptic technology, this collective dream is finally becoming a reality.

vrscout.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Virtual Environment#Vr#Rain Fall#Social Vr#Medium Blog Post#Founder#Somnium Vr#Vr Electronics Ltd#Somnium Storefront#Nft#Cube#Parcels Worlds#Vrscout#Somnium Spaces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Music
Related
Technologyvrfocus.com

Bid for Your Very Own Teslasuit Thanks to Somnium Space

Social virtual reality (VR) platform Somnium Space is currently conducting its “Road to Tertiary Land Offering (R2TLO)” over the course of July, where you can buy digital land using cryptocurrency. During the event, Somnium Space has partnered up with VR Electronics Ltd to offer ten limited-edition models of its Teslasuit, a full-body, haptic suit usually only available for enterprise use cases.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to make Full Body Animated Costumes in Rec Room

Players in Rec Room are used to occupying user-created spaces or playing around with user-created props, but what about wearables? While costumes have been available for Rec Room for some time, the game now allows players to create and wear more complex costumes that are fully animated with limb and body motions. Like so many other things you make in Rec Room, it’s all accessible through your Maker Pen.
Electronicsvrscout.com

VR Technology Could One Day Be Powered By Your Sweat

Generate electricity while interacting with your favorite games and apps. Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a wearable device that generates power when touched or sweated on, potentially opening up new opportunities for smaller electronics, including maybe VR technology. In a paper entitled A passive perspiration...
Video Gamesvrscout.com

Hologate X Takes Free-Roam VR To The Next Level

The popular location-based VR provider has revealed a new free-roam VR platform alongside a new 4D multiplayer experience. With over 400 VR systems located across 35 countries and a total of seven million players worldwide, Hologate is easily one of the largest location-based VR entertainment networks in the world. Now...
Video Gamesvrscout.com

Classic Point-And-Click Game ‘Shadowgate’ Coming To VR

The legendary fantasy-adventure franchise has been reimagined for Oculus Quest headsets. Back in the early days of gaming, before big-budget shooters and complex RPGs, there were point-and-click games, digital adventures in which players interacted with the in-game world using a point-and-click interface. 1987’s Shadowgate was one such title, taking Apple...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Steam Deck Can Be Used With Oculus Quest, Gabe Newell Confirms

You can pair Valve’s upcoming Steam Deck handheld console with an Oculus Quest, Gabe Newell has confirmed. The Valve co-founder and owner spoke about Steam Deck in an interview to IGN this week, re-iterating that the device is essentially a portable, handheld PC and therefore Valve won’t stop you from trying to connect anything to it, including an Oculus Quest.
ElectronicsLight Stalking

Don’t Fall For The Full Frame FOMO

Let’s kick this off by defining FOMO for those who are not aware of the term, Fear Of Missing Out. Let’s also say that this is not one of those full-frame vs smaller sensor bashing articles that are often written with clicks in mind, rather than being a genuine opinion.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Eastward Reemerges with 25 Minutes of Gameplay

Publisher Chucklefish and Pixpil have released 25 minutes of new gameplay for pixel-art adventure Eastward, via IGN. Eastward was originally announced in 2018 for PC, with a Switch version announced in 2019, but not much of the game has been seen since. According to the description in the newly released video, Eastward is still on track to release this year for Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam).
Video GamesTechRadar

Oculus Quest will work with Steam Deck for VR on the go

Valve CEO Gabe Newell has confirmed that the Steam Deck will be compatible with external gaming devices and software – meaning it’ll work with systems like the Oculus Quest. The Nintendo Switch-like portable PC, which is set to arrive in December, will allow players to pair hardware and download software...
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

The base Oculus Quest 2 could get a surprise upgrade

The Oculus Quest 2 comes in two flavours: a base 64GB version that retails for £299, or, for £100 more, you can get a model with 256GB. Getting a version with more on-board storage can feel like an important futureproofing option as VR content installation sizes balloon. And it seems that Facebook may feel the same, as the company is reportedly retiring the 64GB model, and replacing it with a version with a more generous 128GB.
TechnologyThe Verge

Facebook is giving the Oculus Quest 2 a storage bump and recalling its foam face masks

Facebook is pausing worldwide sales of the Oculus Quest 2 while it upgrades the headset’s storage and supplements its foam facial covers with a new silicone design. Starting August 24th, all Quest 2 virtual reality headsets will come with a minimum of 128GB of storage instead of 64GB. They’ll ship with a silicone interface between your face and the headset on top of the old foam design. And all current Quest 2 owners can request a free silicone mask online to cover their foam one, thanks to a recall after some users reported skin irritation.
AstronomyComicBook

Another Giant Asteroid Is Heading Toward Earth

There is yet another giant asteroid the size of a skyscraper headed toward Earth, at an estimated speed of 18,000 MPH. NASA alerted the world about the oncoming celestial object - but noted that there is no real cause for concern (yet) that Armaggeddon is here. The asteroid is said to be on a "near-collision" course with the planet but is expected to miss direct impact by about 2.8 million miles. That might not sound all that scary to a layman who hears that number, but in terms of astronomy and space exploration, it's a notable cause for wariness.
Electronicshackaday.com

Black And White TV Was Hiding A Special Input Board

[John Floren] found a nice old black & white TV in a thrift store, and as so many of us would, he decided to take it home. He was surprised upon getting it there that it had, in addition to the VHF and UHF antenna inputs, a mysterious extra connector on the back. Naturally, he set about investigating.
Technologyvrscout.com

Immersive Tech Brings The Tokyo Olympics To Life At Home

From volumetric video to AI-powered motion capture, here’s how immersive tech is changing the most historic sporting event on the planet. Last Friday marked the start of the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan, kicking off nearly two weeks of jaw-dropping athletic competitions featuring some of the most physically talented human beings on the planet. Three days in and we’ve already bore witness to several historic moments, from the Philippines winning their first gold in nearly 100 years to one of the youngest medalists in Olympic history.
Video GamesRoad to VR

‘Carrier Command 2’ to Get Full VR Support, Coss-play With up to 9-player Co-op

Carrier Command 2, a modern sequel to the 1988 game, puts players in control of a futuristic aircraft carrier, allowing up to nine players to manage the ship’s many systems from the bridge. Developer Geometa today announced the game will get full VR support, including cross-play with the non-VR version. Both versions will be bundled together and are expected to launch in early access later this year.
Businessvrscout.com

Oculus Offering Free Quest 2 Cover, Confirms 128GB Model

Facebook is temporarily pausing Oculus Quest 2 sales after reports of skin irritation due to the foam face cover. In an official blog update, the company states that the removable foam facial interface that comes included with the Quest 2, as well as the additional Fit Pack, has caused a “very small percentage of Quest 2 customers” to experience slight irritation to their skin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy