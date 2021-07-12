Feel Rain Fall In VR With Full-Body TESLASUIT
Somnium Space and TESLASUIT partner to bring full-body haptics to social VR with the Somnium X TESLASUIT DK1. Ever since Ernest Cline’s book Ready Player One was released and then followed up by Speilberg’s movie version, VR enthusiasts have been seeking a metaverse experience where they can feel the virtual world around them, whether it be a hug from a friend, a playful punch in the arm, or even laser blast to the chest. Thanks to recent developments in haptic technology, this collective dream is finally becoming a reality.vrscout.com
Comments / 0