It can no longer be said by me that every national publication on the planet is underrating Cincinnati Reds top prospect Hunter Greene. After coming back from Tommy John surgery last year and being able to see Greene pitch – even if it was just at the alternate site with the Reds and not in a “real” season – and throw 102+ MPH it felt that everywhere you looked there were still tons of questions revolving around Greene in write ups on prospect lists that rated him as the organization’s 5th or 6th best prospect. It was confusing. Today Keith Law unveiled his midseason Top 50 prospects at The Athletic and Greene has vaulted his way up to the #3 prospect in baseball on his list.