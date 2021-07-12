Cancel
EXPLAINER: Texas Democrats fled the state. Here’s why.

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas statehouse Democrats fled Monday to Washington to try and block the GOP’s sweeping elections overhaul bill that makes it harder to vote in the state. A similar move successfully killed an earlier version of the bill on the last day of the legislative session in late May, and lawmakers are hoping for a repeat during the 30-day special session called by the state’s Republican governor, Greg Abbott.

