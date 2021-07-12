Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pullman, WA

Call it the Rolo Invitational! 4A power Kennedy Catholic to play home game in Pullman

By Barry Bolton
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUST DAYS BEFORE THE global pandemic shut down the world, the head coach of the Class 4A powerhouse Kennedy Catholic High Lancers football team, Sheldon Cross, brought three of his receivers to Pullman for an unofficial visit. While there, Cougar coach Nick Rolovich and Sheldon "started talking about how cool it would be for us to play a game there in Martin Stadium -- I even joked that I would text (WSU senior AD for facilities Shawn) Deeds and ask him," says Sheldon, who was a WSU graduate assistant more than a decade ago.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
City
Burien, WA
Local
Washington Football
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Pullman, WA
Education
State
Montana State
Pullman, WA
Football
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic School#Football Stadiums#College Football#American Football#Cougar#Wsu#Life Christian Academy#Cougfan Com#Pac 12#Air Force#Cougs#Run
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Army
Related
College Sports247Sports

Fresno State 2021 Wide Receivers Preview

The Fresno State Bulldogs ended the 2020 season as the Mountain West's top passing team and the 'Dogs appear to be even better-equipped at receiver this year than last. The Bulldogs return their top six receivers from the 2020 team and have some new faces that could also make an immediate impact.
Mississippi State247Sports

Jacobi Moore working toward enrollment

Mississippi State signed 26 players toward the 2021 class. Three of those signees were transfers that worked through the NCAA transfer portal. That trio of talented players, DE Randy Charlton (UCF), DB Jalen Green (Texas) and WR Makai Polk (Cal), all enrolled for the Spring semester. All three are expected to make contributions this Fall.
College Sports247Sports

Pics: UCLA AD Martin Jarmond Welcoming Football Freshmen

This would be the first time ever we're publishing a story about the UCLA Athletic Director welcoming the incoming freshman football players. UCLA AD Martin Jarmond posed for some photos with the freshman offensive linemen -- Thomas Cole, Noah Pulealii, Benjamin Roy and Garrett DiGiorgio -- defensive lineman Christian Burkhalter and running back Deshun Murrell.
College Sports247Sports

USC associate head coach Jason Hart leaving to coach G League Ignite

USC basketball is going to have some big shoes to fill in 2021-22. The Trojans lost star forward Evan Mobley to the NBA Draft and saw senior Tahj Eaddy decide to move to the professional ranks as well, but on Wednesday they lost a man that helped get both into a cardinal and gold uniform and helped develop them during their lone year at USC.
Oregon State247Sports

Cristobal, Oregon will keep their "foot on the gas" in recruiting

The Oregon Ducks are going for their fourth straight football recruiting class that leads the Pac-12 conference. Their 2022 recruiting class is on pace for accomplishing that feat, but don't expect this program to settle for a Top 10 class currently. "We never feel like we're where we need to...
NFL247Sports

Fisch believes authenticity will lead to success

It doesn’t take long to realize Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch is excited about the position he is in and during Pac-12 Media Day, he made sure to credit a former Wildcat for his approach. “I want to give some credit there to Steve Kerr, another Arizona Wildcat,” Fisch said....
College Sports247Sports

Class of 23 guard Caleb Foster: "I love Louisville"

Oak Hill Academy point guard Caleb Foster had a stellar summer playing for Team Curry on the Under Armour circuit. And now Foster is participating this week in the NBA Players Association Top 100 Camp in Orlando, Fla. He's one of just a handful of Class of 2023 prospects competing in the event where college coaches are allowed to watch today and tomorrow.
College Sports247Sports

Four schools should be priority for Pac-12 expansion

It's no secret that college athletics is at a crossroads and much of that stems from the NIL issue, but perhaps even more important is the power play of the SEC by adding Texas and Oklahoma while nobody was paying attention. Now, all eyes are on which conference will make...
NFL247Sports

ESPN's most exciting college football freshmen in 2021

In college football, the most notable players in the game are typically those that have been around for a while and have had a chance to prove themselves on a bigger stage for a few years. The older the player is, the more well-known they usually are and thus, more adjusted to this level of play in football. But that is not to say that young players are not able to make a name for themselves.
College Sports247Sports

Four-star Jaden Schutt talks recruiting after monster summer

INDIANAPOLIS -- Over the weekend, four-star shooting guard Jaden Schutt capped off a big summer by helping to lead the Illinois Wolves to a championship win at the Under Armour Association Finals. Currently ranked No. 114 nationally by 247Sports, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Yorkville (Ill.) Christian has put himself...
College Sports247Sports

5-star Texas A&M QB commit Conner Weigman to open season on national TV

Texas A&M fans know that the Aggies have a special talent committed in five-star quarterback Conner Weigman. Now, the rest of the country will be able to see it as well. Coming off a campaign in which it finished the regular season undefeated, Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland will open the 2021 season against nondistrict opponent Klein (Texas) Cain. It was announced on Wednesday that the contest will be nationally televised, per the Houston Chronicle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy