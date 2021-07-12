Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

One Piece Introduces the Tobi Roppo at Last

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Piece has fully unveiled the Tobi Roppo with the newest episode of the series! The Wano Country arc of the anime has been spending the latest few episodes setting the stage for Luffy and the rebel forces' raid on Onigashima, and the newest episode officially kicked this off in full as Luffy and the Straw Hats made the first move against the island. Now that the stage has been set for what we can expect to see in Onigashima, the anime has also made sure to fully show off the kinds of powerful opponents we'll see.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Piece#The Rebel#Anime Series#Episodes#Onigashima#The Beasts Pirates#Marines#Big Mom#Charlotte Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
Twitter
Related
Celebritiesdexerto.com

Pokemon cosplayer hits the ocean as perfect Misty

A Pokemon cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing her mind-blowing transformation into Water-type Trainer Misty. The artist’s insanely detailed portrayal of the Kanto Gym Leader will leave fans of the Game Freak RPG in awe. Making her debut in Pokemon Red & Blue in 1996, Misty has been a...
Comicsdexerto.com

Jujutsu Kaisen cosplayer lets darkness take over as sadistic villain Mahito

Jujutsu Kaisen cosplays are taking over social media, but while most focus on the show’s heroes, a creative cosplayer named Xxerxes wanted to give Mahito, a sadistic villain, some love. Jujutsu Kaisen has enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity since its release in 2020, which is no surprise since the...
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Channels Maki's Sassy Side

Jujutsu Kaisen became one of the biggest manga series in Japan this past year, and it has a huge fanbase to prove it. If you did not know, the supernatural series shot up in popularity this year thanks to its anime's first season. Now, all eyes are on the anime as its movie gets underway, and one fan is celebrating the series with a sassy take on Maki.
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Cosplay Gives Final Season Armin A Fem Transformation

Season Four of Attack On Titan's anime has seen Armin have to make a series of difficult decisions not just within the battle between the Eldian race and the nation of Marley, but also with his former friend Eren who has apparently decided to forge a path that means terrible things for the future of the world. With Armin now wielding the power of the Colossal Titan and sporting a new look via the assault against Marley, one fan has given the former reserved soldier of the Scout Regiment created by Hajime Isayama a makeover.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Cliffhanger Stuns With Jinbe's Best Wano Moment Yet

One Piece has stunned with Jinbe's best moment in the Wano arc yet with its newest chapter! The war at Onigashima has been breaking out into new sets of fights as the manga continues to set the stage for its next round of battles across Onigashima, and the previous cliffhanger of the series teased that we would finally get to see how Jinbe's doing with his first real one on one fight in the arc against the Tobi Roppo member, Who's-Who. As their fight began, however, things took an interesting turn.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Creator Eiichiro Oda to Release Oneshot Story

Eiichiro Oda might be best known for creating the world of the Grand Line with One Piece, and certainly with good reason, as the mangaka's work has been one of the most popular Shonen franchises to be released in the past few decades, but he definitely did work before we were introduced to the world of Luffy and his Straw Hats. In a one-shot titled Monsters, Oda created a unique world that didn't manage to pick up the same level of popularity as One Piece but will be re-released with a new voiced comic this fall.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Debuts Massive Puzzle Art for Where's Waldo Collab

One Piece has debuted a massive new puzzle poster for a special collaboration with Where's Waldo! Eiichiro Oda's original manga series is still in the midst of celebrating its huge anniversary, and the franchise is branching out with a number of huge collaborations like the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo. This isn't the only new collaboration set for the franchise, of course, and isn't the only unexpected one as One Piece and illustrator Martin Handford's Where's Waldo? puzzle books (known as Where's Wally? outside of North America) have joined forces for a particularly cool puzzle.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Meets Waldo in New Collab Poster

Where's Waldo has long been a series unlike anything else out there, revealing countless images where readers attempted to spot the striped figure out in a crowd, but it seems that a certain Captain of the Straw Hat Pirates will be joining the montages will an upcoming One Piece collaboration. With the crossover event celebrating the twenty-fourth anniversary of Eiichiro Oda's Shonen franchise, the mangaka will be creating a poster for an upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump that will recreate the War For Wano location of Onigashima, with Waldo most likely hidden in the mix of Grand Line characters.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Sales Might Have Just Overtaken Batman at Last

One Piece, as of now, has over 490 million copies of its manga currently circulating around the world, and it seems as if the adventures of Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates have managed to overtake the sales when it comes to DC Comics' Dark Knight, the Batman. With One Piece first debuting in 1997 via Weekly Shonen Jump, its especially impressive that Eiichiro Oda's swashbuckling tale was able to overtake Gotham's favorite son in overall sales, considering that DC Comics has been releasing comic books since 1939 and had a decades-long head start in terms of producing stories and releasing around 480 million.
ComicsPosted by
IBTimes

'One Piece' 1020 Spoilers Tease Brook's Unexplored Backstory

More details about the upcoming manga installment "One Piece" 1020 surfaced online and this time, the spoilers teased the unexplored backstory of the Straw Hats' rockstar Brook. While fans already know the summary of the upcoming chapter, more details about the Nico Robin vs. Black Maria fight surfaced online. According...
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

New Anime Series Beats One Piece As Top Airing Anime On MyAnimeList

A new anime from 2021’s spring season is contending with long-running hits, displacing shonen juggernaut One Piece on the anime world’s most popular stats-tracking website. Fumetsu no Anata e, or To Your Eternity, is the first place anime on MyAnimeList’s Top Airing chart. Halfway through its first season, the show...
TV SeriesComicBook

One Piece x Food Wars Crossover Debuts New Chapter: Read

The special One Piece and Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma crossover series has debuted a new chapter at last! Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma might have come to an end some time ago, but series creators Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki have continued working with one another on special projects such as their official spin-off of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece. First beginning with its debut chapter back in 2018 and finally releasing a second entry earlier this January, this special spin-off, Shokugeki no Sanji is finally back with a new and third entry.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Is Headed Into Outer Space

Ute;top: -21px;left: -21px;color: black;display: none;cursor: pointer;-webkit-text-stroke: 1px white;" onclick="">✖. One Piece has seen the Straw Hat Pirates journeying to many insane locales across the seas of the Grand Line, with the current Wano Arc seeing Luffy and his friends struggling against the power of Kaido and his Beast Pirates, but it seems as if an upcoming collaboration will take Eiichiro Oda's creations to the stars. In an upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, the regular publication will highlight the crossover project in the "Kibo Discover Project" which will see One Piece teaming up with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency to promote science and the exploration of outer space.

Comments / 0

Community Policy