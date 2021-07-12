One Piece Introduces the Tobi Roppo at Last

One Piece has fully unveiled the Tobi Roppo with the newest episode of the series! The Wano Country arc of the anime has been spending the latest few episodes setting the stage for Luffy and the rebel forces' raid on Onigashima, and the newest episode officially kicked this off in full as Luffy and the Straw Hats made the first move against the island. Now that the stage has been set for what we can expect to see in Onigashima, the anime has also made sure to fully show off the kinds of powerful opponents we'll see.