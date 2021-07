The Mets ended the first half of the 2021 season with a 47-40 record and a 3.5 game lead in the NL East. Although the Mets have not been a juggernaut, they have done enough to stay atop a weak division for most of the first half. But, that has mostly been on the back of their pitching. The performance from the offense overall has been underwhelming in the first half. As a group, Mets hitters posted a 92 wRC+ in the first half of 2021, which is decidedly average. That mark ranks 17th out of 30 MLB teams. However, the Mets are second to last in the league in runs scored, ahead of only the Pirates.