How to Create the Perfect Resume with Minimum Stress

By BeMo
Thrive Global
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA resume seems so simple in theory – it’s just a one-page document that records a summary of your key accomplishments and skills. And yet writing a resume can prove extremely challenging for everyone from talented professionals seeking a job change to harried students completing their school applications. It doesn’t help that typically, you’d be writing your resume under stressful conditions, whether you’re unemployed and seeking a new job or trying to get into the grad school of your dreams while managing all your other work or school commitments. So how can you write an impressive resume in these high-pressure situations? We have some expert tips to help you.

