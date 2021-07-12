How to Create the Perfect Resume with Minimum Stress

I recently wrote an article about how to write a data science resume for beginners that was received well by the community. I decided to extend that article for those who are more experienced but still need to polish their resume and skills to get into senior data science roles. This may help some of you find answers to questions like “How I should present myself for potential employers as a senior data scientist” or “What skills should I gain to climb up the ladder of data science in a corporate?” Note that whether you have the required skills you must tailor your resume to present yourself as skillful as you are. You must describe your skills in the resume under three major skills: software architecture, deep learning, and big data. You can read the “beginners” article below.