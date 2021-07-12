Cancel
A Discussion With Samy Bououchcha About The Nature of Happiness and the Importance of Broadening One’s Perspectives

By Suzie Zeng
Thrive Global
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly on in life, Samy Bououchcha realized that he wanted certain things out of a career. In order to fit his desired lifestyle, he sought out a professional path that would enable him to be financially secure and provide him with a stable balance between work and his personal life. After some thought, he decided to try his hand at investing, specifically stock, commodity, and crypto speculation. At 17 years old, equipped with a $10,000 loan from his parents, he began researching how best to effectively trade assets online. After some trial and error, Samy quickly found a recipe for success, making enough money in the first few years of his career to pay off his parents’ house. Now, in his mid-20s, he has accrued more than enough capital to retire comfortably—although, he is not quite at the point of considering that as a viable option. While he still executes trades for a few hours every day, Samy Bououchcha now spends the majority of his time trying to better himself physically and mentally, as well as spending time with his friends and loved ones. Presently, he resides in Montreal, Quebec.

