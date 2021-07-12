Listen to Episode 69 of ‘Pinstripe Pod’: Yankees’ Nightmare Ending to Ugly First Half feat. Rickie Ricardo

The mailbag is back after taking the All-Star break off — sadly, there was no category for fanmail bloggers so we did not get to participate in the game, but the week off was appreciated — and there’s plenty to dig into right off the bat. The Yankees finally managed to get back at the Red Sox, not only winning a game but winning a series (we’ll ignore that it was supposed to be a four-game set) and continue to position themselves right on the cusp of the playoff race. The time to decide on reinforcements is here, and the next two weeks will be heavily focused on what moves the team can make.