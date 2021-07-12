Listen to Episode 69 of ‘Pinstripe Pod’: Yankees’ Nightmare Ending to Ugly First Half feat. Rickie Ricardo
Just when you think the Yankees might be turning a corner, they remind you why they don’t look anywhere close to a playoff team this season. After winning the first two games of the series against the Astros in Houston and holding a 7-2 lead going into the ninth inning on Sunday, they found a way to lose every bit of momentum. Domingo German and Chad Green blew the five-run lead, capped by a Jose Altuve walk-off homer, to hand the Yankees a disastrous loss heading into the All-Star break.nypost.com
