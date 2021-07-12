Cancel
Celebrities

Drake Bell sentenced to 2 years of probation for attempted child endangerment

By Sam Barsanti
A.V. Club
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in June, former Nickelodeon sitcom star Drake Bell—of The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh—took a plea deal in an Ohio court related to charges of attempted child endangerment after he sent explicit text messages to a teenage girl and met up with her at a Cleveland nightclub. Bell had initially entered a plea of not guilty to harsher charges, but his guilty plea covers one count of attempted child endangerment (a fourth-degree felony) and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (a first-degree misdemeanor). Bell was sentenced today, receiving two years of probation and 200 hours of community service. He is also barred from having any contact with the victim but does not have to register as a sex offender in Ohio, which may be part Bell’s plea deal, as his lawyer put out a statement saying “this plea was never about sexual misconduct or sexual relations with any person, let alone a minor.”

