CHESTER >> Police have charged 25-year-old Sherriff Potter with murder in the first and third degree for the stabbing death of 36-year-old Kevin Canty earlier this month. “This case marks yet another life lost because of a dispute over drugs and turf,” said county District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer in a release announcing the charges Wednesday. “It is my sincere hope that the excellent work by the detectives and officers in this case, which led to the prompt arrest of this defendant, sends a clear signal to the community that violence will not be tolerated. Violence is not, and will not be, treated as routine. I want the residents of the City of Chester to know that we will continue to solve these crimes and arrest the perpetrators.”