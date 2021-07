While our dream home has floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light, the reality is that many of us have apartments with shady corners that provide less than ideal conditions for greenery. The good news is that in the wide world of greenery, there are many low-light indoor plants that enjoy a dark nook or, at the very least, don’t mind indirect or dappled rays. Below, we’ve curated our favorite varietals for any style of home and any temperament of plant parent. Most fall into the category of “very hard to kill,” but we’ve also enlisted the help of some of New York’s gardening pros, who share the tips and tricks you’ll need to get started. Explore their picks for the best low-light indoor plants to create your very own jungle at home.