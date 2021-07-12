Cancel
Queens, NY

31 Queens Restaurants to Offer Deals as Part of NYC Restaurant Week Starting Next Week

A selection of the offerings at Uncle Peter’s in Jackson Heights (Uncle Peter’s/ NYC Restaurant Week)

New York City Restaurant Week returns next Monday with deals from more than two dozen Queens eateries.

Restaurants across the five boroughs — including 31 in Queens — will be offering discounts on their menu items from July 19 through August 22 as part of an extended Restaurant Week.

Establishments in various neighborhoods like Astoria, Flushing, Long Island City, Jackson Heights, Bayside, Forest Hills and more will offer lunch and/or dinner at one of two different pricing options — $21 or $39 depending on the restaurant.

A third, high-end option will also be available at some restaurants for the first time. The new “Signature Dining Experience” will include three or more courses for $125 at select venues.

Diners can get deals on authentic Greek food at Telly’s Taverna in Astoria, homemade pasta at Uncle Peter’s in Jackson Heights, sushi and sashimi at MoCA Asian Bistro in Forest Hills or a taste of history at Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven.

Indoor and outdoor dining as well as takeout and delivery options are available at most locations.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found online. Reservations are also now open through the restaurant week website.

