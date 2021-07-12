Greater Kent Historical Society’s Grand Re-Opening celebration will be Fri., July 30

Mark your calendars for Friday, July 30, 2021, for the Greater Kent Historical Society’s Grand Re-Opening celebration!

Stroll on over from Noon – 4 p.m. to the Kent Museum grounds on July 30 to check out a live carving from a cedar log, a native basket weaving demonstration, special exhibits, and much more.

“This will be an exciting afternoon celebrating our City’s rich and vibrant history!”

The event will be held at the Kent Museum, located at 855 East Smith Street: