Merlin A. Klabunde, age 82, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, Minnesota with interment in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Brownton. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.