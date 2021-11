(Radio Iowa) Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says due to a number of factors, retailers are going to see a significant increase in sales this holiday season. “This is going to be a very good retail holiday/Christmas buying season for our retailers in this part of the country,” Goss says, “probably going to be up as much as 10% from the same period last year.” Goss says even if you subtract out an inflation rate of five-to-six percent, there’s still a lot of pent up demand created by the stimulus packages approved during the Trump and Biden Administrations.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 HOUR AGO