Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

4 Healthy Reasons to Take a Cold Shower (Besides Cooling Off During a Heat Wave)

By Kelsey Mulvey
Real Simple
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese benefits might convince you to turn that temperature knob all the way to the right. As the temperature and humidity levels rise, everyone's on the lookout for ways to beat the heat. And what better way to literally chill out than by taking a cold shower? To get technical, a cold shower is defined as one with the water less than 70 degrees Fahrenheit—and, as you probably already know, it's a fast and easy way to get clean and keep your cool. But, did you know that the benefits of taking a cold shower run even deeper than decreasing body temperature and rinsing off summer sweat? Below are four game-changing reasons why cold showers are good for you beyond merely offering satisfying heat relief—even after the dog days of summer.

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Showers#Clean Skin#Productivity#Heat Wave#Immune System#Healthy Reasons#Mango Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
FitnessTelegraph

The maths of a healthy middle-age: a 6pm finish, three cups of coffee a day and one cold shower

In the final part of our series on the maths of midlife fitness, we reveal the lifestyle habits midlifers should add to their daily routines... From model Elle Macpherson to fitness guru Joe Wicks, many successful people extol the benefits of a cold shower in the morning. Research has shown that cold water immersion strengthens your cardiovascular, respiratory and musculoskeletal systems – all of which need a little extra care in midlife. Cold water can also increase your immunity-boosting white blood cell count. One study found that people who take cold showers are 29 per cent less likely to call in sick for work while research by Virginia Commonwealth University found that cold showers can even help to ward off depressive symptoms. Research in Medical Hypotheses suggests a bracing 20°C is about right. Try to brave a full two minutes in there if you can.
Skin CareThrive Global

Alyeria Faith of Maya Apothecary: “Take a cold shower or ice bath for at least 3 minutes each day”

Take a cold shower or ice bath for at least 3 minutes each day. This is one of my best life-hacks for regulating your nervous system. It takes almost no time to actually do and is an absolute game-changer. My 4-year-old loves to time me in the ice bath and has become my biggest cheerleader. In winter when it’s raining and I’m standing outside in a swimsuit and I do not want to get in she just stands there yelling “you can do it mommy, go on, do it mommy!!! GET IN!” over and over until I get in.
LifestyleReal Simple

I'm 9 Months Pregnant, and These Cooling Sheets Are the Only Way I Can Sleep Through Summer Nights

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As most pregnant women know, sleeping through the night can be a challenge for many reasons—from having to pee to finding a bump-approved sleeping position to facing pregnancy-induced anxiety. If you're like me and happen to be nine months pregnant during some of the hottest days of the year, you can likely expect even more discomfort. Dealing with the heat in addition to regular pregnancy aches and pains has been an unwelcome challenge, but I've found a solution that helps me fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.
YogaReal Simple

3 Calming, Cooling Breathing Exercises to Try When It's Too Hot to Function

Some science suggests that certain breathing techniques can help literally chill you out. Feeling hot? You're not alone. In fact, most of the nation has been held in the grip of a scorching summer heatwave for weeks. But yoga and meditation teacher Travis Eliot, cofounder of Inner Dimension TV, wants you to take a deep breath—a few deep breaths, actually. Not only can doing a few breathing exercises help calm you down mentally, but it can also help naturally decrease your body temperature so you feel cooler too.
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

Why taking that cold shower after sun exposure could actually be doing your skin more harm than good

Somehow the heatwave in the UK is still going strong and we're living for it – no one jinx it, please?!. With temperatures reaching 30 degrees, cute park meet-ups are a must, which comes, every now and again, with sunburn. Yep, sometimes we're all not as diligent with applying SPF as we know we should be – but it's seriously important people, so keep that suncream topped up.
Lifestyle987thebull.com

Staying Cool In A Heat Wave

Not everyone is lucky enough to have AC in your home or Apt, and with Mother Nature throwing us another mild heatwave, I wanted to help ya stay cool this week. Here here are a few simple and easy tips to chill Literally. 1- Window Films. This may sound simple,...
EnvironmentGreenwichTime

Preparing For the Next Heat Wave? These Are The 10 Best Ways to Stay Cool This Summer

Temperatures across the country (and world) are reaching record highs this summer, which means staying cool is more important than ever. Being exposed to constant heat, especially at night, can potentially cause health issues over time. Your body simply needs time to cool down every day. It’s impossible to change the weather, but we’ve found ways you can make your environment more comfortable when it gets hot.
HousingNisqually Valley News

Finding Reason: Learning Some Things From Our Recent Heat Wave

Mom and dad were very happy to have their child and spouse move in with them for a time. They even gave up their master bedroom so they could feel like they were in their own little apartment. The other two adult children had moved back in as well, already, and one needed some special care, while recovering from a temporary health condition. Dad was deployed a lot, so this arrangement was sure to be helpful to mom, while dad was away so much, especially.
Oregon StatePosted by
HackerNoon

How Hot Does it Get Inside a Car During a Heat Wave?

Tech blogger, author, overall geek. Love tech and love writing about it. An unprecedented heat wave rocked the Pacific Northwest in June. Oregon turned into an oven. This gave me yet another reason to break out a Raspberry Pi and collect some data. I sent it to Adafruit because it remains one of the greatest places to send and look at IoT data.
Food & Drinksswimswam.com

3 Dishes To Help You Cool Off & Keep Up With The Heat of the Olympics

There will always be a time and place for warm and comforting meals, but during the Olympics, things get so heated we can barely stay in our seats. Here are 3 plant based dishes that are packed with essential nutrients to keep you staying cool while providing you with the necessaries to keep you energized during the watch party.
Skin CareReal Simple

If You're Not a Morning Person, This Awakening Face and Body Scrub Can Help

As much as we'd all like to be 'morning people,' that's simply not the case. For many, waking up in the morning and being productive right away is actually really hard to do. In fact, sometimes it just feels impossible. Rather than being hard on yourself for not nailing down a solid morning routine yet, try a simple solution to help you feel somewhat energized once you open your eyes in the a.m.—a scrub. Amazon shoppers are big fans of the Make Me a Morning Person scrub by Mojo Spa, and this handmade face and body scrub really lives up to its name, as it's formulated to help make mornings a lot less of a drag.
Sioux Falls, SDKELOLAND TV

Advice for maintaining lawn during upcoming heat wave

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Keeping your lawn looking green and healthy with temperatures approaching 100 degrees is no easy task. As temperatures soar, D&K Lawn Care in Sioux Falls is seeing an increase in business. Irrigation Technician Jason Metz spent a portion of the morning fixing a buried sprinkler head and improving coverage. Owner Dan Pyle says it’s important to water the grass, but don’t overwater.
Hair CareReal Simple

I Tried Countless Heat Protectants—These 10 Left My Hair Soft, Not Crunchy

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We'd certainly never shame anyone for a hot-tool dependency—no matter how trendy air-drying may be, we're firm believers that nothing looks better than a fresh blowout. But no matter whether it's your blow dryer, curling iron, or straightener (or all three) that you reach for on a daily basis, the hard truth of the matter is that all of that heat is definitely taking a toll on your tresses. The easiest way to mitigate this damage? With a heat protectant spray, of course. "Heat protectants create a barrier between thermal tools and your hair, while also sealing the cuticle to keep moisture in. Without this seal, any moisture that's in the hair can actually combust if it gets over a certain temperature and end up damaging the hair," explains celebrity hairstylist Joseph Maine, co-founder of Trademark Beauty. (He adds that most formulas rely on oils or silicones in order to do so.)
Texas StateSan Marcos Daily Record

How to keep your plants healthy during a Texas heat wave

Summer is a season to relax and enjoy the warm weather. Basking in the summer sun is a great way to relax, but only when the temperatures are safe. Summer heat waves can compromise the health of human beings as well as their pets. Gardening enthusiasts also may need to ...
Recipesthehendersonnews.com

Cool down and eat healthy

Someone once said that it didn’t get officially hot in Texas until the temperature broke 100 degrees. 99 degrees was still in the “warm” zone. I would disagree with that, but the fact that we’ve made it halfway through July without a real statewide scorcher is encouraging. It’s well known...
Skin CareForks Over Knives

How to Eat for Healthy Skin

When it comes to your skin, certain factors matter: sun protection, sleep quality, even how well you manage stress. But one of the most powerful things you can do for your body’s largest organ? Choose your food wisely. “You can protect skin at the cellular level with what you’re eating,” says Houston-based dermatologist Suzanne Bruce, MD. Based on the latest research, here are the most impactful steps you can take for healthier skin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy