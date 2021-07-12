Life on the Atlanta BeltLine: Brian Fishler

The Atlanta BeltLine is a wonderful place for people to gather, walk, ride, exercise, and commune with others. Visitors come from all across the city and all over the world to experience the 70+ acres of BeltLine trails and greenspaces that are maintained by a small, but mighty team at the City of Atlanta Office of Parks. But such a large, public space means that everyone must also be a good steward of the BeltLine to ensure that it continues to be a friendly, safe and clean community asset for all to enjoy. Brian Fishler is one area resident who is committed to playing a key role in this effort. Watch and learn.