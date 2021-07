Final Fantasy 14 had a shaky start to say the least. It was so shaky, in fact, that the original version was taken down and remade from scratch by a new development team. A reception so terrible that the game had to be scrapped and work started over would be enough to sink almost any developer, but not SquareEnix. When the game was released again after extensive reworking as Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn, the new version proved to be a resounding success and the game has been doing a respectable business ever since. So respectable that it is one of the few MMOs (Massively Multiplayer Online games, for the uninitiated) that has never given up the subscription model to switch to the now more common free to play system.