Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Manatees are dying in record numbers in Florida

By Yasemin Saplakoglu
Posted by 
LiveScience
LiveScience
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A record-breaking number of manatees have died this year in Florida's waters, mostly due to starvation, according to recent news reports. Between Jan. 1 and July 2, 841 manatees died near and off the coast of Florida, according to a preliminary mortality report published by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Florida's previous deadliest year for manatees was 2013, when 830 manatees died, mostly from exposure to toxins from a harmful algal bloom known as red tide, according to The Associated Press.

www.livescience.com

Comments / 1

LiveScience

LiveScience

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Water#Wildlife Conservation#Forage Fish#Weather#The Associated Press#Tc Palm#Fws#Live Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Strange DNA 'borgs' discovered in California

Scientists accidentally discovered a mysterious — and unusually large — DNA structure deep in the mud in California wetlands. The structure, known as a "Borg," likely belongs to a single-celled organism and carries many genes that are unknown to science. It's not totally clear what these massive strings of DNA do, but they may help supercharge the organisms' ability to break down chemicals in the soil.
EnvironmentPosted by
LiveScience

Wildfire smoke spreads across US in striking images from space

NASA has released striking satellite images of wildfire smoke clouds covering vast swaths of the U.S., from the West Coast all the way to the Atlantic Ocean. NASA's Earth Observatory released the two images on July 23. The first image, captured on July 20 using the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) onboard the NOAA-20 satellite, clearly shows a band of smoke drifting eastward, as well as fresh plumes of smoke above California and British Columbia.
Oregon StatePosted by
LiveScience

Majestic 100-pound moonfish washes up on Oregon beach

Beachgoers in Oregon were recently wowed by the dazzling remains of an exotic 100-pound (45 kilograms) fish after it washed up hundreds of miles from its normal habitat. The 3.5-foot-long (1 meter) opah, also known as a moonfish, was discovered on the shore of Sunset Beach in northern Oregon at 8 a.m. local time on July 14. The colorful creature had a mix of silvery and bright reddish-orange scales across its flattened circular body, with occasional white dots and glinting, golden eyes.

Comments / 1

Community Policy