Manatees are dying in record numbers in Florida
A record-breaking number of manatees have died this year in Florida's waters, mostly due to starvation, according to recent news reports. Between Jan. 1 and July 2, 841 manatees died near and off the coast of Florida, according to a preliminary mortality report published by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Florida's previous deadliest year for manatees was 2013, when 830 manatees died, mostly from exposure to toxins from a harmful algal bloom known as red tide, according to The Associated Press.www.livescience.com
Comments / 1