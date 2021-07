In Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Guardians must leave their powers of light behind as they discover there's a dark side that can work to defeat humanity's newest enemy, Eremis. She and her champions are on a mission to use the power of the Darkness to save her people and take revenge on The Traveller on Earth. Composers Mike Salvatori, Skye Lewin, Josh Mosser and Michael Sechrist say the shift in tone for the music from light to dark was a fascinating creative challenge.