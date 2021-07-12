Congressman Pfluger Announces Colonel Charles & JoAnne Powell VA Renaming Bill
Thursday, I held a press conference announcing my bill to rename the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in San Angelo, Texas, the "Colonel Charles and JoAnne Powell VA Clinic" in honor of Colonel Charles Powell, former Wing Commander at Goodfellow Air Force Base, and his wife JoAnne, a cherished congressional staff member for the 11th District of Texas for over 35 years.www.texasgopvote.com
