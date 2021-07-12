Cancel
Maine State

Maine nearly triples its number of monitoring devices since fatal shark attack last year

By Emily Sweeney
Boston Globe
 17 days ago

Almost a year after recording its first fatal shark attack, the state of Maine has nearly tripled the number of shark monitoring devices in the waters off its coast. The acoustic monitoring devices, also known as receivers, can detect shark activity by recording the signals from transmitters on tagged sharks. The receivers don’t serve as a warning system, but they do provide important data for researchers, according to Jeff Nichols, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

