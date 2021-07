*** A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for most of North Georgia today with feels-like temps as high as 106 ***. Very hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 90s with sunny skies. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for Thursday. That means that the air quality could be dangerous to 'sensitive groups'. The elderly, those with asthma, those with heart/lung disease, and young children should limit their time outdoors in the late afternoon/early evening when air quality is at its worst.