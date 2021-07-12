Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Warzone cheat gives players unlimited UAVs

dexerto.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile cheating is something that has, unfortunately, become too common within Warzone over the last year, a new tool has emerged that gives players unlimited UAVs while roaming the map. Call of Duty Warzone is undoubtedly one of the best battle royales to emerge within gaming over recent years, and...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warzone#Uavs#Lmfao#Activision Blizzard#Twitter#Activision Blizzard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Wholesome Warzone: player befriends 11-year-old who gets bullied in-game

Call of Duty Warzone has over 100 million players, but one gamer was able to catch this heartwarming moment with an 11-year-old who has been bullied nonstop by random players. With Warzone running wild with sweats and hackers, we may forget that there are some casual players out there who just want to enjoy their time.
Video Gamescodelist.biz

COD Warzone, the new Load Mode arrives: 20vs20 in a race against time

At the first light of this morning, Season 4 Reloaded in Call of Duty has finally started: we have already talked about the innovations introduced in Black Ops Cold War, here we will focus on the additions that have concerned the free-to-play experience Warzone. The mid-season update has the merit of adding the first objective mode in its history, Load, to Warzone. Inspired by other classic Call of Duty modes (such as Call of Duty WWII War), Carico pits two teams of 20 players against each other in a race against time to gather important information. If the attacking team manages to escort the vehicle along with all the checkpoints within the time limit, they win the game. The defending team can not only hit the attackers on the vehicle to slow them down but can also buy and build obstacles to block the vehicle. Operators can use their own custom equipment. A new Killing Series also arrives in Warzone, the Robot Turret: as in Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare, the Robot Turret scans an area of ​​almost 180 degrees of its own source to locate and annihilate enemies. It remains in action for a minute before collapsing with a non-lethal explosion. The Season 4 update – known as Patch 1.39 – kicked off the Bluprint Blitz event: players are required to complete two regular Contracts to generate the new Contraband Contract, which rewards with a permanent weapon Blueprint and cargo. of money. In Verdansk they can also stumble upon the Red Doors, which transport them to unknown and mysterious places. These additions are also joined by numerous bug fixes, interface improvements, and balances to the numerous weapon from the two premium chapters. Black Ops Cold War’s AK-47 and Modern Warfare’s Bravo Assault Rifle, for example, saw the multiplier for head and torso shots decrease, while the FFAR 1 now deals less damage (minimums are passed from 25 to 23, the maximum from 27 to 25). You can find out more details by consulting the official changelog. Meanwhile, the hunt for Call of Duty Warzone cheaters continues .
Video GamesTampa Bay News Wire

Call Of Duty: Warzone – Top New Guns Recommendations For You

It is evident by the first glance that many people tend to play a game called Call of Duty: Warzone because it comes with fantastic battle Royale gameplay. You will first fall from the sky and then land on the map, where you will find lots of players like you, and you need to try to save yourself from enemies and make your survival longer at the end of the match. Only those who survive longer can easily win and earn experience points. The game is so realistic that you will find various climates in the game that make this game unique.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Warzone Swiss K31 New Reticle Glitch in Season 4 Reloaded Update

Warzone players are suffering from a frustrating problem with one of the most popular snipers in the game. A glitch has made the new Swiss K31 Reticle useless. Sniping in any game is very difficult. Even if Warzone is quite forgiving with aim assist and bullet drop, it still takes a lot of skill to regularly get headshots.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Call of Duty Warzone “Undetectable” Cross Platform Cheat Removed

Game company Activision has revealed that it has blocked an undetectable Call of Duty Warzone cheat after it recently gained popularity. Activision has been active lately to prevent cheats from invading their games, especially in Warzone where multiplayer is always active. The developer of the Userviz software has had to shut down its own exploit because of this and with the help of a vigilant anti-cheat group.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

CoD Warzone: Raven listens to fans and confirms 50,000 new cheaters

Call of Duty: Warzone, one of the battle royale – and one of the most played titles – in fashion, is not going through its best moment in terms of integrity; the cheats They can be counted in the tens of thousands, the community is often upset, and Raven Software is adamant about going for zero tolerance. Once again, the studio responsible for the game has announced new rounds of massive bans. On this occasion, they have been more of 50.000 suspicious accounts that have fallen.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Warzone devs tease two new Warzone-specific perks & High Alert buff

Raven Software has released the official patch notes for the Season 4 Reloaded update, and they included a tease for two new Warzone-specific perks and a buff to the High Alert perk. The Warzone community has been anxiously awaiting the release of the Season 4 Reloaded update patch notes, as...
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Warzone bans 50,000 more cheaters but players demand devs do more

Raven Software announced on Friday that they executed two ban waves this week, banning a total of 50,000 accounts. They also stated that they "targetted repeat offenders," though the mechanism by which they would target repeat offenders remains unclear. With the new wave, Warzone has now banned nearly 600,000 cheaters since the release of the game last year.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Warzone Pro Player Banned Mid-Game During $20,000 Tournament

Pro player Stukawaki was banned, reportedly by mistake, in the middle of the $20,000 Code Red Freedom Warzone tournament Wednesday. As such is the current state of Call of Duty: Warzone, the regulation of hacking and cheats is so out of control to the point that it appears clean players competing in official esports events are receiving bans on accident.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Warzone’s glitched “one-way” railings are giving players unfair deaths

There’s a strange bug plaguing Call of Duty: Warzone, and it’s preventing players from shooting through stair railings at certain positions while giving their enemies an unfair advantage during combat. Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded update brought various changes to the game, including weapon buffs and nerfs, a new Sentry Gun...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Call of Duty: Warzone's red doors are turning players invisible

Mysterious red doors have been appearing in Verdansk since the beginning of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4. Stepping through one will teleport you to a random loot-filled room—or, since the mid-season patch, to another part of the map, although it wasn't immediately clear whether that was intentional or a bug of some sort.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Update Added Two New Features Players Are Missing

A new Call of Duty: Warzone update is out alongside patch notes, revealing and detailing every tweak and addition Raven Software has made to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S game for Season 4 Reloaded. As you would expect, the patch notes are extensive, and as a result, many players have missed some more subtle changes to the game, including two new features that are filed under "quality of life improvements," which normally aren't very noteworthy, but in this instance, they are.
gamingintel.com

Warzone Loadout Drop Duplication Glitch Gives Players Infinite Guns

Warzone has a new glitch that lets players duplicate Loadout Drops, leaving players with an almost endless supply of guns!. Picking up your Loadout Drop is a key part of any Warzone match. To stand a good chance of winning, you’ll need to grab the right weapons for the situation.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Warzone anti-cheat update: Two new ban waves hit 50,000 accounts

Hacking has been an extremely frustrating issue in Call of Duty: Warzone recently, but Raven Software is hoping its latest anti-cheat update that saw many accounts banned will help address this major problem in some capacity. Players hacking has been one of the biggest issues that Call of Duty: Warzone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy