TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Investing in infrastructure keeps our economy moving and communities thriving. The Government of Canada is working to ensure that every dollar spent in infrastructure achieves triple benefits – that is, grows our economy and create jobs, tackles climate change and contributes to building a more resilient and inclusive country for all. Key to this work is Canada's National Infrastructure Assessment, which will provide independent advice based on data, varied expertise and broad engagement, on how infrastructure investments can best achieve these objectives.