Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

An Iowa Native is Heading to the Big Leagues – Find Out Who He Is

By Johnny Marks
Posted by 
KCRR 97.7
KCRR 97.7
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What's the most exciting phone call a young athlete can get? It's 'the call'. The one you get to inform you you've been drafted by a professional sports team. For many athletes, it gets very little fanfare in the media. If you're not in the first few rounds, your name may be limited to little more than a blurb in a Google search or a footnote to a higher draft selection. But if you're Dubuque native Ian Moller, you probably don't care if you're not splashed across the ESPN homepage, you're still going to play Major League Baseball!

kcrr.com

Comments / 0

KCRR 97.7

KCRR 97.7

Waterloo, IA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KCRR 97.7 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Espn#Major League Baseball#The Texas Rangers#Telegraph Herald#Perfect Game Usa#Wahlert High#The Cleveland Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Google
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer reveals teams he’d prefer to be traded to

With MLB Trade Rumors swirling, Cy Young ace Max Scherzer has a wish list of teams he’d like to end up with after the deadline passes. The Washington Nationals could have been seen as a trade seller a month or more ago, but sitting 8.5 games out in the NL East entering Tuesday assures they are that with the trade deadline on Friday. On that note, ace Max Scherzer has revealed where he’d like to be traded to.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Yankees’ Big Trade

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching the New York Yankees have reportedly made a major move to bolster their lineup for a postseason push on Wednesday evening. Per multiple reports, with the first coming from Levi Weaver of The Athletic, the Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo. The veteran slugger will make way for New York and the Rangers will scoop up a handful of prospects in return.
College Sportswvsportsnow.com

Fallout from Thursday’s Big 12 League Call Continues to Come Out

It appears that the Big 12 was completely in the dark regarding Oklahoma and Texas’s overtures to the SEC in recent weeks. At today’s Big 12 league meeting, in which both Oklahoma and Texas didn’t show, administrators from the other eight schools learned that Oklahoma and Texas have explored leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger reported.
College SportsSporting News

SEC is about to welcome one superpower from the Big 12, not two

Click on any story, listen to any podcast or watch any television discussion regarding Texas and Oklahoma’s pending move to the SEC, and you will inevitably hear about the blueblood status of the Longhorns and Sooners. College football royalty. Superpowers headed to the strongest conference in the nation. Two of the biggest brands in the game.
Iowa StateScarlet Nation

Iowa adds Big Ten transfer

Coach Heller and his staff added one more transfer to fill out of the 2022 Iowa Baseball roster and it came from the Big Ten, in the form of Michigan State P Will Christophersen. Christophersen is a native Iowan out of Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
FanSided

Former Pittsburgh Pirates Playing in the Olympic Games

The Olympic Games are underway and baseball is back in them. But what players have been part of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization?. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are holding baseball as an Olympic Sport for the first time since 2008. This includes plenty of former Pittsburgh Pirates players participating. Six total countries are sending representatives to Japan to participate in Olympic Baseball this year. Those countries, are Japan, the United States, Dominican Republic, South Korea, Mexico, and Israel. The games are also underway as Japan won over the Dominican Republic, 4-3 on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.
Iowa Statenonpareilonline.com

Deyo finds family at Iowa State

Lewis Central’s Hunter Deyo garnered a lot of attention this past season and offseason. The defensive lineman is ranked the third-best recruit in Iowa by ESPN, 247sports and Rivals. 247sports lists him as the 272nd best player in the nation, and ESPN has him as the 23rd best defensive tackle...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

These Iowa Athletes Are Heading to Tokyo

The Olympics is a special event that we only get every few years. It's where the best of the best go toe-to-toe to bring honor to their home country. Most of the year, I don't really care about competitive diving, but once the Summer Olympics come around, I suddenly become the biggest cheerleader of the U.S. athletes.
BaseballSan Marcos Daily Record

Once a Bobcat, now a Cub: Leigh heads to big leagues

Zac Leigh is high-fiving his five-year-old self for turning his dreams into reality. On July 13, the Chicago Cubs picked the right-handed pitcher in the 16th round with the 484th overall pick. The former Bobcat is the 74th player to be drafted in Texas State history. “I’ve been dreaming of...
BaseballPosted by
Salina Post

Monarchs' Diaz headed to Mexican League

LINCOLN, Neb. — LHP Carlos Diaz, who was tied for the Monarchs franchise record in saves at 33, had his contract transferred to the Toros de Tijuana in the Mexican League on Thursday afternoon. Diaz, 29, had spent the 2018, 2019, and part of the 2021 season in Kansas City.
MLBRadio Business Report

All-Star Support From CP Communications Is A Home Run

It has made a name for itself for its products used for live event productions. Now, CP Communications is gaining notice for its RF coordination and complement of equipment used by ESPN, FOX, and MLB Network during Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game and related events. The Major League Baseball events...
MLBraynetoday.com

Cleveland Indians change name to ‘Guardians’

The Cleveland Indians are now the Guardians. The team announced the new name Friday in a video narrated by Tom Hanks highlighting the history of Cleveland. Guardians is a nod to the statues along the city’s Hope Memorial Bridge. The organization announced in December that it would be changing its...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Scoring runners

We've all read a lot about how the Yankees are overly dependent on HR's, don't move runners, etc. I thought I would take a look at this. Through 98 games they had 1057 non-HR base runners (H+BB+HBP-HR). They scored 282 of them (R-HR), for a ratio of .267. This is...
MLBrockydailynews.com

Will Trevor Story Stay In Colorado Or Go? – CBS Denver

(CBS Chicago) — With August just days away, it’s becoming easier to differentiate between the contenders and the pretenders. Also looming is MLB’s trade deadline. Friday is teams’ last chance to fill any needs going into the pennant race and, ideally, the playoffs. On the flipside, teams with expiring contracts and dwindling postseason hopes can unload players who may not be in their longer-term plans.
Iowa State977wmoi.com

Monmouth-Native Ryan McClintock Wins Pro-Select Tournament in Iowa

Monmouth-native, Ryan “Bub” McClintock and Tracy Vest teamed up to win the Iowa Pro-Select on Monday at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The pair shot an amazing 17-under par for 27 holes. The tournament was comprised of two-somes of Iowa Section PGA Professionals The format was made up of three separate types of nine-hole events, including scramble, best-ball and alternate shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy