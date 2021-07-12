Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Ted Lasso Leans on Kindness and Connection in a Stellar Season 2

By Chelsea Steiner
Posted by 
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Apple TV+ premiered their unassuming sports comedy Ted Lasso last summer, we were in the midst of a global pandemic and a bitter, high-stakes presidential election. During one of the cruelest, hardest years in recent memory, Ted Lasso galloped into the already crowded streaming space, offering a quirky comedy that centered on unbridled optimism and the power of human kindness.

www.themarysue.com

Comments / 0

The Mary Sue

The Mary Sue

New York City, NY
430
Followers
3K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mary Sue is the geek girl’s guide to the universe. We love and live geek culture, comic book movies, genre television, space exploration, emerging technologies, the coolest video games, and the weirdest finds on the internet. We promote, watchdog, extoll, and celebrate diversity and women’s representation in all of these areas (and more!) and work to make geekdom safe and open for everyone. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive, feminist community of people who not only love what they love but care about others who love it and have an intense passion for those who create it. Fan trends, social issues, geek fashion and art, innovative gadgets, and beyond: The Mary Sue is the heartbeat of geek culture.

 https://www.themarysue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Division Ii#Afc Richmond#British#Premier League#Nbc Sports#Nigerian#Bantr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Ethics
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
TV SeriesGreenwichTime

'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Where Nice Guys Still Finish First

“Do you believe in ghosts, Ted?” Ted Lasso’s boss, Rebecca, asks him in the first episode of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. “I do,” Ted replies, “but more importantly, I think they need to believe in themselves.”. Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) has hired Ted (Jason Sudeikis) — a second-tier American college football...
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Ted Lasso Season 2 Review: That Miraculous First Season Was No Fluke

The first season of Ted Lasso climaxed with its eponymous hero (Jason Sudeikis) -- an American football coach who's become the unlikely leader of a struggling English Premier League soccer team -- facing his greatest foe. It wasn't the opposing team or even troubles within his own organization, but an attitude. In the English aphorism "it's the hope that kills you," Ted found the distillation of everything he stood against, a kind of reflexive pessimism that doubled as a self-fulfilling prophecy. For Ted, hope doesn't kill, it sustains. How could a man who stuck the word "Believe" above the door of his office (and his bathroom to remind him to floss even if he didn't feel like it) feel any other way? That Ted's team, AFC Richmond, ultimately suffered a crushing loss that led to their demotion to the lesser Championship League was almost beside the point, a temporary setback that offered a chance to learn lessons and prepare for a victory down the line. When you live in hope you have no other choice, really.
TV SeriesAwful Announcing

Season 2 of ‘Ted Lasso’ has a lot to live up to

We needed Ted Lasso in 2020. It was the right television show at the right time. Released in the worst year of our lives, Ted Lasso gave us something to feel good about. In the middle of a pandemic, this gem separated itself from an ocean of content to become a pop culture phenomenon.
Overland Park, KSDerrick

Jason Sudeikis feels the Force of 'Ted Lasso' season 2

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The show is called “Ted Lasso,” but series co-creator, writer and star Jason Sudeikis, who grew up in Overland Park, says there’s a little bit of him in all of the series’ characters. “It’s based on different things from all of our writers’ lives and a...
CelebritiesNewsweek

Jason Sudeikis' Sweatshirt at the 'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Premiere Explained

Jason Sudeikis is becoming more like his inspirational character Ted Lasso, as he proved at the premiere of Season 2 in Los Angeles. He walked the blue carpet wearing clothing in support of a group of young black English soccer players who have been the victims of racial abuse online. His black sweater read in white letters: "Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo."
TV Seriestellyvisions.org

This Sneak Peek Of 'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Introduces A New Character

With 20 Emmy nominations for its first season, Ted Lasso returns flying high for Season 2. Fans are ready to watch the team of AFC Richmond once again attempt to win against all odds. (The 2020 Euros loss by the U.K. team is merely a real-life accidental promotion Apple's money couldn't buy.) They're also ready for more of Ted Lasso and owner Rebecca Welton's oddly compelling relationship. The two will begin on new ground this season after Rebecca's change of heart, going from evil team owner pushing Lasso to lose to a true believer in his gentle style.
Los Angeles, CAApple Insider

Tim Cook attends 'Ted Lasso' season premiere

Apple CEO Tim Cook joined the stars of hit Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso," at the show's special second season premiere in Los Angeles. Ahead of its launch on July 23, 2021, the second season of "Ted Lasso" was premiered at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles. Cast, creators, and Apple's own Tim Cook met with a specially-invited audience to watch the opening episode.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Hannah Waddingham talks ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 -- and those tasty biscuits

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The first first season of the tender-hearted comedy, “Ted Lasso,” was a welcomed diversion in 2020, offering an escape from the pandemic and a tumultuous summer of civil unrest and vitriolic politics. The show -- starring Jason Sudeikis an American football coach hired to manage, and unknowingly sabotage, the British soccer team AFC Richmond -- returns for its second season Friday, July 23, on Apple TV+.
MoviesMacdaily News

Apple celebrates season two premiere of global hit comedy ‘Ted Lasso’

Ahead of the highly anticipated season two premiere of “Ted Lasso,” which recently made history as the most Emmy Award-nominated freshman comedy series, Apple today celebrated the beloved hit series with a special premiere event at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles. MacDailyNews Note: Sudeikis wore a shirt with...
SoccerAndroid Central

How to watch Ted Lasso season 2 online from anywhere

In the U.S. and the UK football is an entirely different sport but that didn't stop Ted Lasso when he was unexpectedly recruited to coach a team in the English Premier League last year and we have all the details on how you can watch the second season of Apple's hit comedy online.
TV & Videosawardswatch.com

‘Ted Lasso’ recap: Season two, episode one – “Goodbye Earl”

AFC Richmond and England’s most unorthodox Football coach, Ted Lasso, has returned. The first episode of the new season started, and right from the beginning, the new season came off as a bit unorthodox. Many would have predicted that season 2 picks up moments after AFC Richmond’s relegation at the hands of Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) and Manchester City, but it seems everyone has moved forward. The second season in many ways is about rebirth, and the first episode really sets that up beautifully. How our favorite lot from AFC Richmond accomplishes that remains to be seen. Here are 5 takeaways from the season 2 premiere of Ted Lasso.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Primetimer

Ted Lasso Season 2 Sets a New Standard for Sophomore Comedies

Has there ever been a comedy with a higher bar to clear than Ted Lasso Season 2? In 2020, Jason Sudeikis’ football-turned-fútbol coach won the hearts of a homebound-nation with his boundless optimism and good humor. What might have, in any other year, been a short-term hit on a fledgling streaming service became a phenomenon that went on to claim the top spot on Best Of the Year lists, a Golden Globe win for Sudeikis, and a whopping 20 Primetime Emmy nominations, the most of any freshman comedy in TV history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy