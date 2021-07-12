Cancel
Stardew Valley mod makes fishing easier by letting you see the dang fish

By Austin Wood
A new Stardew Valley mod makes the game's occasionally arcane fishing minigame much less frustrating by letting you see the fish before you catch them. Nexus Mods contributor Shekurika first uploaded their mod last month (as our friends at PC Gamer spotted), which explains the wave of cosmic positivity that washed over me mid-June, like Obi-Wan sensing a disturbance in the force except it was caused by countless Stardew fans sighing in relief.

