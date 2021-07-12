Stardew Valley mod makes fishing easier by letting you see the dang fish

The best mini-games within games are ones that will stop you in your tracks en route to defeating a big bad, or seeing what's over that next horizon. In all manner of virtual worlds, you can occasionally stumble upon a mini-game that completely consumes you. What starts out as a momentary pause from the action turns into a full-blown detour from the main game, and you just can't pull yourself away from it. There's something so meta about playing a game within a game, and there are so many memorable examples of adventures that offer up some fantastic minigames. While there are all kinds of minigames in games, such as fishing, business management, and more, this list focuses on the more meta kind of minigames within games.